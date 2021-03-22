General obligation bond needed for St. Helena

At the Feb. 23 city council meeting, public works reported our city has an 11% unaccountable loss in its water delivery system. This equates to a loss of 60.5 million gallons a year largely because of old leaky water lines. Obviously, this represents a significant loss that, if corrected, could help reverse all four city issues I’ve addressed above.

Recently, when city council approved the new Farmstead hotel, it projected the lodging would require 2 million gallons of water/year. While this seemed like a lot to me during a Phase 1 water restriction, it is just a drop in the bucket compared to 60.5 million gallons being wasted through our city’s leaky water system. 60.5 million gallons purchased from the city of Napa is costing us $723 thousand per year for water leaked into the ground.

According to city staff, the cost to replace our city’s storm drains, water lines and needed improvements to Bell Canyon Reservoir would approximate $50 million. If replacing part of our water infrastructure would help solve most of our city’s needs, why not place a general obligation bond on the next election this November? Interest rates are currently historically low, a large portion of the city’s property tax is being paid by second homeowners, and while the pipes are being replaced, the city could install purple pipes next to its new water lines. We have been informed our new sewage treatment plant will provide us with tertiary water. So, why not increase our water supply by 60.5 million gallons and at the same time increase the amount of recycled water we could use.