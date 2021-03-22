General obligation bond needed for St. Helena

As wonderful as it is living in St. Helena, many of us recognize there are still improvements needing to be made. For me, it has been frustrating watching the city trying to equitably manage its water enterprise since the 2011 utility rate study. I have tried making phone calls, writing letters, sending emails, speaking in front of city councils, and citing sections of California’s Proposition 218 that need to be followed. Yet, little has changed, despite the efforts I have made. However, the good news is, I am not giving up.
I think the water restrictions and fines we are currently facing may finally stimulate city management to look closer at our water supply and further, adopt a more equitable water rate system during the next utility rate study.
As I see it, the four biggest issues facing St. Helena today are:
1. Lack of sufficient water;
2. More affordable housing;
3. Additional city revenue;
4. And a more appealing Main Street to attract more tourist dollars for downtown businesses.
Upon closer inspection, there is one common thread linking all these issues. It is our insufficient water supply.
1. Water for additional housing;
2. Water for additional hotel development (TOT);
3. And water for more tourists to support Main Street.
At the Feb. 23 city council meeting, public works reported our city has an 11% unaccountable loss in its water delivery system. This equates to a loss of 60.5 million gallons a year largely because of old leaky water lines. Obviously, this represents a significant loss that, if corrected, could help reverse all four city issues I’ve addressed above.
Recently, when city council approved the new Farmstead hotel, it projected the lodging would require 2 million gallons of water/year. While this seemed like a lot to me during a Phase 1 water restriction, it is just a drop in the bucket compared to 60.5 million gallons being wasted through our city’s leaky water system. 60.5 million gallons purchased from the city of Napa is costing us $723 thousand per year for water leaked into the ground.
According to city staff, the cost to replace our city’s storm drains, water lines and needed improvements to Bell Canyon Reservoir would approximate $50 million. If replacing part of our water infrastructure would help solve most of our city’s needs, why not place a general obligation bond on the next election this November? Interest rates are currently historically low, a large portion of the city’s property tax is being paid by second homeowners, and while the pipes are being replaced, the city could install purple pipes next to its new water lines. We have been informed our new sewage treatment plant will provide us with tertiary water. So, why not increase our water supply by 60.5 million gallons and at the same time increase the amount of recycled water we could use.
Since 2014, our city has declared four Phase 1 and two Phase 2 water emergencies. Current predictions point to warmer weather and less rainfall. ABAG has projected we need to increase our affordable housing by 240 units. And building a new city hall can be postponed while the city occupies a portion of Napa College’s Upvalley campus.
To me, the answer is obvious. Let’s vote for a new general obligation bond like we did years ago for the $60 million in bonds we approved for our schools. If you have a better idea, let’s hear it.
Tom Belt
St. Helena
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS