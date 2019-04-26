We at Share the Care Napa Valley would like to publicly thank AUL Corporation for financially supporting our fledgling nonprofit agency since its inception five years ago. We are especially grateful because AUL, a vehicle service contract administrator, is Napa-based for the past 30 years, but it does business throughout the country. It can take this generosity anywhere, but instead, sows it in its own backyard.
Each year, AUL donates to Share the Care. Starting a new nonprofit, in a county where over 400 other nonprofits are jockeying for funding, is a true struggle of compassion. We learned that until we successful manage operations for over three years, and established an annual budget over $100-300,000, we aren't even eligible to apply for funding to many of the grantors in our community.
That is why the AUL grant is so important to us. We can't do what the big nonprofits can; we don't have the attorneys and accountants on board to justify our existence with charts and data and professional grant writers. We can only tell our story and hope that someone is touched enough to care.
Our people, well, most live behind closed doors. Alone. They are old, frail, sick, lonely and sometimes forgotten. We have volunteers who give rides, visit, check in and bring food. We help with their mail, pay for their dental care and bath visits and make sure they get to their doctor's office. We also recycle medical equipment and home health supplies.
We are local people helping others, one on one.
Very simply; we can't even afford an office, and instead operate out of the director's home.
And, we rely totally on community for support. Others who have been generous with us include Community Projects, 100 Women Who Care and Gasser Foundation.
Our gratefulness extends from the thousand people we've helped in five years. In those people, we've faced our own humanity. And those who helped us do this work -- thank you.
Yvonne Baginski, Director
Marta Amaton, President
Share the Care