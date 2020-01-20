This letter is in regard to the recent report about the Mayor's decision to bring about a complaint against Doris Gentry ("Rare disagreement flares at Napa City Council annual planning retreat," Jan. 16). The complaint is sounding like a political hack job on Doris.
Why? Because the mayor and council gave Doris the position of vice mayor. The mayor thinks Doris has used her title too much on social media? Because it’s an election year the Mayor thinks Doris shouldn’t use the title because Doris is running for Mayor?
This could possibly help Doris too much in her effort to be elected mayor. Is Jill Techel more concerned about the other council member running for mayor?
The point is, election or not, is Doris vice mayor or not? If she is the vice mayor, she has a right to the title -- election coming up or not.
Janet Kirtlink
Napa