Georgia election law is not bad

With the recent passage of the Georgia voting law, and the outcry made by many on the left, as an independent, I decided to look up the full text of the law in order to be able to opine in an informative manner.

Having done so, I would highly encourage those who have jumped to conclusions, to read the law. The outcry that has been fostered by the ever further left-leaning Democratic Party and its leaders/surrogates is simply not supported by the law's contents.

The fact that an ID is required to vote is just one of many common sense provisions. One needs an ID when visiting the doctor, to drive, to open a bank account, and the list goes on. If there is a problem in providing access to IDs, then a logical approach would be increase access to IDs, not to harm the integrity of an election by not requiring an ID.

Countries around the world have a singular voting day, i.e. a true election day. It was the case here in the USA for centuries. Voter registration and absentee balloting is available to be registered for at any time in the months and years leading up to an election. If the citizen chooses to not make voting a priority, the laws should not be changed to accommodate his or her apathy. Voting is a right, but it is not a must, and should be voluntary, which is why voter baiting and coercion should remain prohibited.