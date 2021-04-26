Georgia law was a GOP act of desperation

I just recently read Christopher Hill’s letter to the Register of April 12, “Georgia Election Law Not Bad.” The focus of his letter was to defend the new, restrictive voting law recently enacted by the Georgia Republican legislature.

My question is why go to the effort to make voting more challenging if it’s been proven that there was no fraud in the 2020 election thus no reason to change a legal and honest method of allowing more citizens the option to involve themselves in our democratic system?

Federal court after federal court has researched the election process throughout the country and has, in each investigation, been unable to find a hint of voting mischief.

It does seem to me that the Georgia law was instigated to make it more onerous for certain portions of the state’s populace to be able to cast their vote.