Gerardo Martin, David Campbell, and Renee Cazares: Trusted candidates for Napa

As a Napa resident, I support three highly-qualified candidates who have pledged not to take any corporate or business campaign contributions — Gerardo Martin for Mayor, David Campbell for City Council District 2, and Renee Cazares for City Council District 4. Their commitment to only accept individual donations shows their strong ethics and good judgment — qualities that are very important in public officials but are all too often lacking; it makes them trusted candidates accountable only to us, the citizenry, and not to special interests.

Each year, we see a slate of candidates handpicked and backed by the power elite — an alliance of current elected officials and corporate representatives promoting development interests for the city and winery-related interests for the county. These candidates are bolstered by powerful endorsements and large campaign contributions not because they are the most qualified and have policy positions that would benefit the public but because of their loyalty to this group and its profit-driven agenda.