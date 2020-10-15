Gerardo Martin for mayor of Napa

I am a life long resident of the Napa Valley and have served 16 years as an elected official in Napa. I have served the Napa community in many ways. I was a youth coach for Napa Youth Soccer, I assisted in Napa Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. I served on the Napa County Anti-Gang Violence Task Force. Most recently, I served on the Community Action, Napa Valley board, Napa Valley Expo Board of Directors and the Napa 4H Advisory Board.

During that time I was a keen observer of the local political scene. I know the members of the Napa City Council. I have a great deal of respect for most of them. I know the candidates for mayor and have a great deal of respect for two of them. Deciding whom to support required a great deal of thought and reflection.

I am supporting Gerardo Martin for mayor. There are three choices in this election: a really bad choice, a good choice and a transformative choice.

Mr. Martin was raised in his family’s cultural traditions. Those sensibilities have stayed with him and have become evident as he has worked hard to help the growing Latinx community. He was educated and trained in the dominant cultural. His rise through the ranks of staff to executive as a financial advisor is proof of his understanding of traditional American values.