Gerardo Martin is right candidate for Napa mayor

I have been a resident of Napa County for more than 64 years and employed in farm labor and educational settings. I am currently in my 15th year as vice president for student affairs with Napa Valley College.
During my years in Napa County, I have volunteered to serve on several boards such as North Bay Regional Center, Health Clinic Ole, Upvalley Family Centers, Napa County Hispanic Network and the South Ukiah Rotary Club during my tenure at Mendocino College. I am also an alumnus of Leadership Napa Valley, Class 1.
I am offering my undivided, unequivocal support of Mr. Gerardo Martin for mayor of the City of Napa and am encouraging my many relatives and family members who reside in the city of Napa to do the same.
Mr. Martin’s family is from St. Helena, where I was raised. Our families are very familiar with each other and his mother and mine participated in Catholic Church retreats and cursillos. I am privy to Mr. Martin’s extensive and successful community involvement. Mr. Martin and I have found ourselves serving on associated organizations such as the Napa Valley College Foundation and the Latino Leaders Roundtable. His leadership of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has also been reputable and distinguished.
Mr. Martin’s mild-like personality and unbiased, non-judgmental character is beyond reproach and is the foundation of his practice of genuine collaboration and evaluating both sides of an issue before making a recommendation or decision; the requisite spirit needed in navigating the needs of a world-wide recognized city. He endlessly strives to find a solution rather than putting blame on another, a desperately needed approach in the face of modern-day politics.
Mr. Martin possesses an unrelenting, genuine drive to ensure the voices of the community he lives in and represents are listened to attentively without regard to their economic, social or cultural backgrounds on the concerns and issues the citizenry faces. Mr. Martin possesses the quality characteristics of leadership to ensure his complement of council colleagues abide by like practices of affording all citizenry equal voice in decision-making deliberations.
Mr. Martin has a proven track record of working exceptionally well with others, not solely in the business community that he represents as a financial consultant/advisor, but with the community in general. His prowess as a seasoned award-winning financial investor and advisor affords Mr. Martin the essential skill set and expertise of money and budget management in these times of fiscal challenges for all government entities. This knowledge and practice is an asset in leading the city of Napa.
His bilingual/bicultural upbringing and abilities allow Mr. Martin to effectively communicate in two languages and comfortably relate to the nearly 40% (and growing) Latino demographic in the City of Napa.
Lastly, Mr. Martin’s approach to leadership is, has been and will continue to be inclusive and embracing of different views, political or otherwise. Gerardo has been a true public servant for the city of Napa, and strongly believes the city of Napa certainly does not need more divisiveness; it needs a strong spirit of collaboration among all its constituents and citizenry. Gerardo Martin will ensure that conviction.
Oscar De Haro
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!