Gerardo Martin is right candidate for Napa mayor

I have been a resident of Napa County for more than 64 years and employed in farm labor and educational settings. I am currently in my 15th year as vice president for student affairs with Napa Valley College.

During my years in Napa County, I have volunteered to serve on several boards such as North Bay Regional Center, Health Clinic Ole, Upvalley Family Centers, Napa County Hispanic Network and the South Ukiah Rotary Club during my tenure at Mendocino College. I am also an alumnus of Leadership Napa Valley, Class 1.

I am offering my undivided, unequivocal support of Mr. Gerardo Martin for mayor of the City of Napa and am encouraging my many relatives and family members who reside in the city of Napa to do the same.

Mr. Martin’s family is from St. Helena, where I was raised. Our families are very familiar with each other and his mother and mine participated in Catholic Church retreats and cursillos. I am privy to Mr. Martin’s extensive and successful community involvement. Mr. Martin and I have found ourselves serving on associated organizations such as the Napa Valley College Foundation and the Latino Leaders Roundtable. His leadership of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has also been reputable and distinguished.