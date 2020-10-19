Gerardo Martin will be a mayor who genuinely cares about Napa

I have lived in Napa all my life. Even though I’m only 18, Napa holds a very special place in my heart. I feel as if the town runs through my blood, and the very streets are precious to me. I am so fortunate to have grown up in such a beautiful place, and even though I’m in Davis studying for a political science degree, Napa often occupies my thoughts.
That being said, it devastates me to see the toll COVID-19 took on our community. Numerous businesses have shut their doors due to this pandemic, and it has placed a strain on our community.
Gerardo Martin’s plan for COVID response and recovery gives me hope for the future of Napa. He has created a comprehensive plan that champions the safety and well being of the citizens, all the while addressing the financial strain the pandemic has put on our community. He plans to promote safety in Napa by enforcing city-wide safety standards, such as wearing masks, social distancing and holding the tourism industry accountable for upholding these safety procedures.
His extensive background in financial planning will also prove to be an asset to the city of Napa. He will assure the community needs will be met directly, and will use his experience managing $60 million to approach our economic recovery. His policies regarding COVID response, affordable housing and economic recovery give me hope for Napa’s future.
I have grown to be deeply attached to Napa’s community. That being said, Gerardo is the only candidate I considered voting for. While he was forming his campaign platform, he reached out to educators, business owners, the youth and ordinary citizens like you and me to best build a campaign that benefits the community. He is invested in what the citizens have to say, and actively seeks out their opinion when making decisions concerning our community.
This impressed me, and showed how he will positively interact with the citizens of Napa as mayor. He created a grassroots campaign that involved the youth of Napa, and took our ideas seriously. He interacts with the community in a way I haven’t seen a politician do before, and it gives me hope for his time in office.
There’s no doubt in my mind that I’m voting for him this Nov. 3. I encourage you to do the same, because Gerardo will be a mayor who genuinely cares about the citizens and community.
Julie McCaffrey
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!