Gerardo Martin will be a mayor who genuinely cares about Napa

I have lived in Napa all my life. Even though I’m only 18, Napa holds a very special place in my heart. I feel as if the town runs through my blood, and the very streets are precious to me. I am so fortunate to have grown up in such a beautiful place, and even though I’m in Davis studying for a political science degree, Napa often occupies my thoughts.

That being said, it devastates me to see the toll COVID-19 took on our community. Numerous businesses have shut their doors due to this pandemic, and it has placed a strain on our community.

Gerardo Martin’s plan for COVID response and recovery gives me hope for the future of Napa. He has created a comprehensive plan that champions the safety and well being of the citizens, all the while addressing the financial strain the pandemic has put on our community. He plans to promote safety in Napa by enforcing city-wide safety standards, such as wearing masks, social distancing and holding the tourism industry accountable for upholding these safety procedures.