Gerardo Martin will set Napa on right course as mayor

As someone who has moved around countless times to various states in my life, I have found my home here in Napa. This city gave me something I never really felt like I had growing up: a loving home surrounded by people who helped me realize the true potential I have.
Had I not spent 10 of the 18 years of my life here in Napa, I doubt I would be anywhere near the person I have become -- one who has grown closer with God through my church and my high school, more comfortable with my sexuality as I navigate the societal pressures to be “normal,” and a passion for advocating for all walks of life.
Whether it be attending high school, working two jobs that sometimes challenge me with people who inspire me, or simply appreciating the place that I have the privilege of calling home, I have found myself in the valley.
The heart-wrenching realization that I, like many others my age, will probably not be able to afford to return to Napa one day is a reality many people face today. The power we as young adults hold in this society is growing exponentially, and this holds true for our community here in Napa.
The aging population of our city comes as the result of the rising housing prices and the absence of a rising wage to sustain a true future for the city.
This is why I have chosen to stand with Gerardo Martin, an individual who I have had the honor to work with and who will help set the city on a course that allows myself and other young people to return after college.
He actively reaches out to the community, and, unlike most politicians these days, he knows when to turn to experts for the right answers. Instead of simply stating the obvious that we have an affordable housing crisis in Napa, he has specific plans and ideas on how to fix it.
Most importantly, I know he will not only give a voice to our Latinx community in city hall, but one to the decreasing number of young people who grow up in the valley.
I have struggled with my identity since my freshman year of high school. As a 15-year-old girl with trust issues getting worse day by day, I never really knew who I could confide in without the fear of that person seeing or treating me differently. This, compounded with my ever-increasing passion to pursue law and politics and being told if I ever wanted to go into these fields I needed to keep quiet, left me feeling like I was masking part of who I was.
Gerardo is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and during his tenure, he will help ensure that people in my community have their voices heard and to feel safe within our larger Napa community.
Gerardo Martin has the absolute capability to bring meaningful and much-needed change to our city, whether it be diversifying our currently struggling economy, fostering growth for our small businesses, representing our entire community, and the desire to provide a safe space and platform for our students and young people.
In this 2020 election season, everything is on the ballot. This includes the future of our city for everyone who resides here. I implore our community to weigh the options carefully, and vote for Gerardo Martin this November.
Whitney Powers
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!