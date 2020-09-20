Gerardo Martin will set Napa on right course as mayor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As someone who has moved around countless times to various states in my life, I have found my home here in Napa. This city gave me something I never really felt like I had growing up: a loving home surrounded by people who helped me realize the true potential I have.

Had I not spent 10 of the 18 years of my life here in Napa, I doubt I would be anywhere near the person I have become -- one who has grown closer with God through my church and my high school, more comfortable with my sexuality as I navigate the societal pressures to be “normal,” and a passion for advocating for all walks of life.

Whether it be attending high school, working two jobs that sometimes challenge me with people who inspire me, or simply appreciating the place that I have the privilege of calling home, I have found myself in the valley.

The heart-wrenching realization that I, like many others my age, will probably not be able to afford to return to Napa one day is a reality many people face today. The power we as young adults hold in this society is growing exponentially, and this holds true for our community here in Napa.

The aging population of our city comes as the result of the rising housing prices and the absence of a rising wage to sustain a true future for the city.