America’s most successful conservation and recreation program expired on Sept. 30. The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) was first passed in 1965 and has always enjoyed bipartisan support. It has funded local projects like the development and expansion of the Blue Ridge-Berryessa Wildlife Area and the American Canyon Community Garden.
In total, LWCF has funded more than 1,600 projects across California, including baseball fields, hiking trails, wildlife refuges, and more. Congress needs to get with the program and renew the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has done so much here in Napa County, as well as throughout the country.
Diana Cuevas, Policy Intern
Environment California