We would like to let the community know that once again Puertas Abiertas, Napa’s resource center serving the Latino community, is partnering with “Earn it! Keep it! Save It!,” a Bay Area United Way program, to provide free tax preparation to households earning less than $55,000 a year.
Appointments are available by calling (707) 224-1786. The program is available for all community members, and most of our volunteers are bilingual.
Puertas Abiertas CRC has offered this service for 8 years. Last year, six volunteers helped 250 Napa County families file taxes and, most importantly, receive $363,576 in refunds and/or the state and federal earned income tax credits of up to $6,000.
Tax time can be stressful and confusing for families struggling to make ends meet, and can be even more intimidating for non-English speakers. The happiness that people experience when they discover they are eligible for refunds makes it a very rewarding program for clients and volunteers.
We encourage employers and organizations serving low-income and/or Spanish-speaking families to make them aware of this resource. Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate to support this program can also call us at (707) 224-1768 or visit puertasabiertasnapa.org.
Josefina Hurtado
Executive Director
Puertas Abiertas CRC