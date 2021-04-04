Get the work area out of Soscol Avenue

I am writing to complain about the fencing that is encroaching into Soscol Avenue around the new Cambria Hotel at 320 Soscol Avenue. This fencing has forced the relocation of the north-bound Soscol lanes, and has made traffic in that area hazardous for quite some time now.

I understand the need for this fencing to create a safety zone for construction workers. However, over the past few months, it seems like construction has completely stopped on this project. Even when it resumes, there no longer seems to be a need for this intrusion into Soscol Avenue, given the fact that there is an ample staging area inside the hotel's own future parking lot.

I am not sure what agency is in charge of this, but I think it is high time to remove the fences and re-align the road (hopefully at the cost of the contractor).

Rudy von Strasser

Napa

