Getting real about COVID-19

What has happened to us with the advent of COVID-19 –
this exponentially growing virus spread that is so mean?
Thought to have originated in Wuhan, China in a fish market,
perhaps a butchered bat may have been its source or target.
Its jump or transfer to humans was a significant leap,
with a rate of infection showing a curve that’s so steep.
So, to prevent its transmission from person to person
it is critical we all reduce our contact so it won’t worsen.
Keeping a social distance of six feet from one to another
is hard if not impossible to keep from mother or brother.
They say it is more serious and deadly to old people like me
and not quite so nasty to younger people so far, you see.
We elder are told we should hunker down if we possibly can.
Underlying conditions make it difficult, if on us it should land.
We’re told to wash our hands for twenty seconds or more
or use a hand cleaner with 60% (+) alcohol if found in a store.
But people are now in a panic and hoarding not only cleaner,
but toilet paper and making food choices increasingly leaner
as the shelves are empty and the check-out lines are long.
Just how did we get into this state which is so wrong?
Mistakes were made which much delayed the test kit
with refusal of WHO kits that Trump’s ideas didn’t fit.
Not made in the USA? Now how could we accept that?
We’ll make it here, we’re best and on that thought he sat.
Meanwhile the virus was spreading, delaying everything.
Who and how many were infected? No news did it bring.
We have yet to know the extent of our United States’ troubles,
yet knowing that in short increments the number surely doubles.
Since it is a new virus, or “novel” as those in the know do say,
there is no vaccine or specific treatment available to us today.
It has the potential or certainty of overwhelming our health care
with possibly no hospital beds or ventilators for old folks to spare.
Ethical choices might have to be made as to just whom to treat
or whom to let die without sufficient staff or equipment to meet
the needs, which will continue to grow for some time
for it isn’t something that can be stopped on a dime.
To stop it we must reduce the number of people infected
by lessening contact, and we can do that. But it is suspected
that some will not abide by these simple suggestions to keep
from touching others or their own face so the virus won’t leap.
If you are young and don’t feel vulnerable these rules still do apply.
You might survive the virus, others you unknowingly infect might die.
So, if you don’t want the responsibility of being the cause of its fast spread,
keep your distance, wash your hands or by your refusal others might be dead.
Don’t wait for symptoms to take such action for it is not known
if you are contagious before any of the symptoms are full blown.
It is a time to think about our actions, to be empathetic and concerned
about neighbors who lose a job, or need child care as we have learned
that schools, restaurants, events and businesses do close
bringing to many significantly financial burdens and woes.
What can you do help? Shop for the elderly in your neighborhood,
get your tax money sent in so the government can help as it should.
If elderly and you haven’t yet made preparations with a will or trust
start thinking about it now and write a holographic will if you must.
Check in on your friends with an email or phone call now and then
for we really do not know just when we’ll be able to visit once again.
Be mindful of those in the medical profession, also police and fire
these are the brave folks who try to keep us safe from things so dire.
I know your church or temple may for now not hold any service.
but keep your prayers coming for at this time we’re all nervous.
Try to find a way to regain that peace of mind you once had
and do a good deed for others then it won’t seem so bad.
Take a walk, read a book, meditate, or clean a closet or two.
If you are anything like me there’s more than enough to do.
To my friends I’ll send a virtual hug for that’s all I can do now.
Though I’m being careful, to my fate good or bad I must bow.
Dorothy Northey
Yountville