Getting real about COVID-19

Don’t wait for symptoms to take such action for it is not known

if you are contagious before any of the symptoms are full blown.

It is a time to think about our actions, to be empathetic and concerned

about neighbors who lose a job, or need child care as we have learned

that schools, restaurants, events and businesses do close

bringing to many significantly financial burdens and woes.

What can you do help? Shop for the elderly in your neighborhood,

get your tax money sent in so the government can help as it should.

If elderly and you haven’t yet made preparations with a will or trust

start thinking about it now and write a holographic will if you must.

Check in on your friends with an email or phone call now and then

for we really do not know just when we’ll be able to visit once again.

Be mindful of those in the medical profession, also police and fire