Sorry to hear that we lost our third Napa coronavirus victim recently. I have been following the attempts by various businesses to reopen and have been very sympathetic to their plight for their loss of income for the businesses and their employees.

I have also seen with concern, in my infrequent forays into Napa, that many people are not wearing masks when shopping in the open "essential" stores. I have also seen and read that some restaurants have prohibited staff from wearing masks and gloves when filling takeout orders (one of which has been prohibited to do so by their corporate owners in another state). It's not as if Napa county has directed such staff to wear full PPE; just simple cloth masks and nitrile gloves. Are we really ready to reopen?

As found on Google, the 2018 population of Napa was 79,263. Yountville's 2018 population was reported as 2,982. As of May 12, the reported deaths due to Covid-19 in the United States was 82,205, which is pretty much the combined population of Napa and Yountville (82,245).

Imagine if all those dead were from Napa and Yountville. Ghost towns anyone? Are we ready to reopen?

It's no hoax, folks. Wash your hands. Wear those masks. Practice social distancing. The life you save today may be your own.

Rhys P. Cruz

Yountville