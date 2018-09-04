I enjoyed reading Evy Warshawski's column on Women's Equality Day and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Although Justice Ginsburg received her law degree from Columbia, she was a transfer student. She matriculated at Harvard Law in 1956 and was one of but nine women admitted, ultimately joining the Harvard Law Review before transferring.
Shortly after arriving at Harvard, the dean took her and the other women aside. He told them they really shouldn't be there because they were taking the place of a more deserving man. History proved him wrong.
One of Justice Ginsburg's Harvard classmates, Carol Brosnahan, resides in Berkeley and served with distinction as judge of the Alameda County Superior Court.
Chuck Dell'Ario
Napa