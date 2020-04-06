× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Easter Sunday, that was the day growing up we would gather with family, share a meal, laugh and enjoy being together.

There were Easter baskets, colored eggs to find in the garden, chocolate bunnies or specially decorated eggs with our name written in fancy cursive letters.

Throughout the years, there were other ways we celebrated. One of those was the annual party at a friend’s house where we all came wearing the most outlandishly decorated Easter bonnets.

This year will be different. There will be no family and friend gatherings, no community Easter egg hunts, no large religious celebrations, no large gatherings of any kind.

But we don’t need to feel alone.

We are all in this together as we make changes to the way we live for the good of all. So many people are working hard to take care of us, making sure we have what we need in this global COVID-19 outbreak situation.

Each and every one of us is contributing in some way for the health of the world. I think we all deserve a standing ovation.

So let’s all step out onto the front porch, stand on your balcony, open a window or wherever you are and put your hands together and give a good round of applause on Sunday, April 12 at noon.