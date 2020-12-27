Give!Guide offers opportunity for philanthropy by Dec. 31

During the holiday season, we yearn for in-person connection with family and friends — our own personal communities. While almost everything this year has been anything but normal, here in Napa Valley we're fortunate to have something that ties us together as a community in these challenging times: CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide, candogiveguide.org.
In its eighth run, this annual end-of-year collaborative campaign continues to foster a community of givers, harness a community of nonprofits serving our neighbors, and maintain a community of volunteers supporting this extraordinary project. At its essence, CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide embodies the very best of community.
The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the needs of many community members while the ability of nonprofits to raise funds to meet those needs has been greatly diminished. Add to that the compounding trauma and loss from another devastating fire season and it's not hard to recognize that supporting the work of Napa Valley nonprofits is more critical than ever. Time and again, these organizations show up to support our neighbors in need. The Give!Guide provides a way for donors of all means to join together as a community in support of the dozens of Napa Valley nonprofits doing that work.
Our local business community is also a big part of the Give!Guide. This year, the Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Recycling & Waste Services, Mechanics Bank, Del Sur Mortgage, Kamer Consulting Group, Wyman Properties, and Marketplace Magazine all stepped up to ensure the Give!Guide would happen in its compact, all-online form. A quick glance through the Give!Guide website homepage shows the strength of partnership in our community, with dozens of local businesses teaming up with participating nonprofits to stretch donor dollars in the form of crucial matching funds.
My own connection to the Give!Guide is rooted in community, too. In the fall of 2017, I ran the campaign as a staff member of a participating nonprofit — The Pathway Home (TPH). New to the Give!Guide, I loved everything about the campaign's collective effort to raise awareness and funds for dozens of nonprofits supporting our community. When I made the decision to leave my position at TPH in March 2018, I wasn't settled on what I'd do next but I did know that joining the Give!Guide as a volunteer was at the top of my list.
On March 8, 2018, I connected with the team to join their efforts but the next day, on March 9, my last day at TPH, tragedy struck. The shock and trauma of that day is still hard to comprehend and moving through something like that looks different for everyone. While those initial months after March 9 didn't look like I'd planned on March 8, the Give!Guide team was there for me when I was finally ready. They provided me with community when I needed it most, and helped me by allowing me to support this community-wide effort to help others.
Through the Give!Guide, you get to make a choice, you get to make a difference, and we make it easy. Nonprofits in our community CanDo because of you. Please support their work with your tax-deductible donation at candogiveguide.org through Dec. 31.
Liz Russell
Napa
on behalf of CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide volunteer team (Hilary Zunin, Nancy Fireman, Camille Kaijankoski, Damian May, Kendra Bruno, Patricia Moynihan, Carrie Strohl, Peggy Klick, and Denise Hall)