Give!Guide offers opportunity for philanthropy by Dec. 31

During the holiday season, we yearn for in-person connection with family and friends — our own personal communities. While almost everything this year has been anything but normal, here in Napa Valley we're fortunate to have something that ties us together as a community in these challenging times: CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide, candogiveguide.org.

In its eighth run, this annual end-of-year collaborative campaign continues to foster a community of givers, harness a community of nonprofits serving our neighbors, and maintain a community of volunteers supporting this extraordinary project. At its essence, CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide embodies the very best of community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the needs of many community members while the ability of nonprofits to raise funds to meet those needs has been greatly diminished. Add to that the compounding trauma and loss from another devastating fire season and it's not hard to recognize that supporting the work of Napa Valley nonprofits is more critical than ever. Time and again, these organizations show up to support our neighbors in need. The Give!Guide provides a way for donors of all means to join together as a community in support of the dozens of Napa Valley nonprofits doing that work.