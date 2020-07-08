Give me the Trump/Pence drug

Give me the Trump/Pence drug

So, this letter could be pretty long, as many of the letters I have written over the past few years have been such.

I am gonna spare the reader and make this brief.

In recent weeks, both Clown #1 and Clown #2 have argued that things are fine with the Pandemic. It is clear why they would say that. Not in anyone's interest other than their own.

I would love to believe that, in fact, things are fine, but what I know contradicts that completely.

So, In order for me to reduce my worry and concern about the future, I would like the drug that they are taking.

I can take capsules or injections or inhalants, doesn’t matter. I have experience with all forms.

Eric Zimny

Napa

