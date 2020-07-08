Give me the Trump/Pence drug

So, this letter could be pretty long, as many of the letters I have written over the past few years have been such.
I am gonna spare the reader and make this brief.
In recent weeks, both Clown #1 and Clown #2 have argued that things are fine with the Pandemic. It is clear why they would say that. Not in anyone's interest other than their own.
I would love to believe that, in fact, things are fine, but what I know contradicts that completely.
So, In order for me to reduce my worry and concern about the future, I would like the drug that they are taking.
I can take capsules or injections or inhalants, doesn’t matter. I have experience with all forms.
Eric Zimny
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.