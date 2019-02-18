As a small family owned vineyard that was recently approved to build a small winery on my property, I must speak out as voice of reason.
The Watershed Protection Ordinance will have far-reaching negative impacts on the chance for small land owners to build the family dream of growing grapes and producing wine in the Napa Valley. We currently have some of the most stringent laws in the world for vineyard development, and I believe we do not need more. Show me the science that proves the current regulations are failing and there is a need for change.
Please give dreams a chance.
Gary A. Luchtel
Fortunati Vineyards
Napa