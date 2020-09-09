Give us a break, please?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I read Alex Shantz's recent letter ("The persistence of neo-liberalism," Aug. 21) I was tempted to write to the Register to make fun of all his jargon and gobbledegook. But I hesitated, thinking perhaps it was just satire.

I mean, this guy couldn't be serious, could he? I'm glad I waited because Richard Cannon's response ("Neoliberal anthropocentric saeculum?" Aug.26) was much better than anything I could have come up with. Richard, your letter was a gem. And it looks like it got a bit of a rise out of Alex, too. Well done!

Alex, I'm afraid I still don't get what your point is. Keep in mind that I'm just an unenlightened, knuckle-dragging conservative who likes Donald Trump. Give me a break, okay? I'm not woke.