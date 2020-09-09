Give us a break, please?

When I read Alex Shantz's recent letter ("The persistence of neo-liberalism," Aug. 21) I was tempted to write to the Register to make fun of all his jargon and gobbledegook. But I hesitated, thinking perhaps it was just satire.
I mean, this guy couldn't be serious, could he? I'm glad I waited because Richard Cannon's response ("Neoliberal anthropocentric saeculum?" Aug.26) was much better than anything I could have come up with. Richard, your letter was a gem. And it looks like it got a bit of a rise out of Alex, too. Well done!
Alex, I'm afraid I still don't get what your point is. Keep in mind that I'm just an unenlightened, knuckle-dragging conservative who likes Donald Trump. Give me a break, okay? I'm not woke.
I respectfully suggest that in the future (assuming you are indeed serious) you employ simpler language that my ilk and I can understand. You are probably too young to have heard of the late stand-up comedian 'Professor' Irwin Corey, known as The World's Foremost Authority, but you risk sounding just like one of his comedy acts. Check out old recordings of him on YouTube. He was hilarious. Best of luck.
Jim McGrath
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!