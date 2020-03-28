Give us the facts

Kudos to Joe Fisher for his request that our leaders "give us the facts" ("An open letter to county leadership," March 26).

He called to mind what a famous American leader said during a time of great danger to our country.

"I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts." - Abraham Lincoln.

Chuck Dell'Ario

Napa

