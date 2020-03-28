Kudos to Joe Fisher for his request that our leaders "give us the facts" ("An open letter to county leadership," March 26).
He called to mind what a famous American leader said during a time of great danger to our country.
"I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts." - Abraham Lincoln.
Chuck Dell'Ario
Napa
