Kudos to Joe Fisher for his request that our leaders "give us the facts" ("An open letter to county leadership," March 26).

He called to mind what a famous American leader said during a time of great danger to our country.

"I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts." - Abraham Lincoln.

Chuck Dell'Ario

Napa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0