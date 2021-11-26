Giving Tuesday and CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide

Family and friends. Gratitude and generosity. Community and connection. These words embody the spirit and feelings of the season of thanks and giving we celebrate at this time of year. Whatever term you use, CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide, our end-of-year giving campaign begins on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The idea for Giving Tuesday was born in 2012, the brainchild of the 92nd Street Y in New York City and the United Nations Foundation. At a time of year when shopping and gift-giving abound, the intent was to prompt us all to share our generosity with those less fortunate during the season. Giving Tuesday perfectly demonstrates the simple idea that anyone can be a philanthropist and, together, we CanDo amazing things to help our local and global neighbors.

Held each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, after ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Black Monday’, the movement has grown dramatically. In the last nine years, individuals, businesses, and community groups have supported nonprofit causes totaling more than $1 billion in the U.S. alone. That’s critical at a time when individual charitable donations in the United States are down, largely due to tax law revisions.

Here in Napa County, organizations from American Canyon to Calistoga are once again gearing up to celebrate this global day of giving by focusing locally. Napa Valley CanDo, an all-volunteer nonprofit, is embracing this Giving Tuesday by launching its highly successful annual Give!Guide that day.

CanDo created the project to help raise awareness and funds locally, to foster collaboration among nonprofit partners, and to inspire more people to support the critical work of these organizations. In eight editions to date, CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide has raised awareness for over 125 local nonprofits and brought in more than $3.4 million. CanDo takes no fee for orchestrating the project.

A user-friendly website, CanDoGiveGuide.org, describes each of the 55 nonprofits and what they do, accepts donations, highlights nonprofits’ available matching funds and special opportunities, and lets donors see how each group is faring with a real-time ticker.

Whether you’re a young or first-time donor, or just someone who may not yet see yourself as being in a position to give, Napa Valley CanDo's Give!Guide is for you. With tax-deductible donations starting at $10, the price of a movie or a coffee and sweet roll, you have the power to make a real difference right here at home.

As CanDo says, "You want to help. We make it easy."

Thank you for being a Community of Givers.

Nancy Fireman

Napa