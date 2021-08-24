Glad The Table has moved on

As a member of First Presbyterian Church for many years, I am amazed at the letters concerning our sponsorship of "The Table" for all that time. There was no misuse of funds or any of that nonsense. If anyone is unclear, they can contact the church, and be sure to get the facts straight. In fact, what other church stepped up to volunteer the use of their facility for the past 35 years. Look in the mirror, people.
Personally, I am glad that "The Table" has moved on, because, as a church member, I was always turned off by the type of people loitering around the entrance to our church offices on Third Street. They would be there long before and long after the meal was served. Let's see who the next church is who steps up to this type of community service.
Judy Ann Ahmann
Napa