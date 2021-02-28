God did just help us

Dear Warren Brooks:
In response to your letter to the editor and to President Biden’s election ("Who is the "enemy within?" Feb. 3). You stated “God help us.” Just wanted to remind you: She just did.
Jim Gunther
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Dear Warren Brooks:
In response to your letter to the editor and to President Biden’s election ("Who is the "enemy within?" Feb. 3). You stated “God help us.” Just wanted to remind you: She just did.
Jim Gunther
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.