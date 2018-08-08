What an interesting and provocative column by Stephanie McCrummen, Pulitzer prize winner with the Washington Post. I only wish you had printed it in full.
The article discusses the dilemma confronting a small-town Alabama pastor as he prepares his sermon on the seventh of the Ten Commandments: Thou shalt not commit adultery. According to the author, among the members of his flock and Southern Baptists as a whole, angst and dismay have arisen over serving Jesus and staying loyal to Trump, whom they voted for in overwhelming numbers.
Many examples are cited of the particular religious beliefs and opinions of individual Baptists. Detailed descriptions on what heaven and hell are like are offered by one woman. The "framing" of Trump by "liberals and others" seeking to "undermin[e] Trump's agenda for America, which she believed was engaged in a great spiritual contest between good and evil.." was described.
I go into this detail, and there is much, much more in the article, because these specifics graphically illuminate a particular American culture I am completely unfamiliar with. They made me want to find out what the pastor decided to say in his sermon. This, unfortunately, was the part of the article that was excluded.
I Googled the author and found the full article, originally titled, "God, Trump and the meaning of morality."
The pastor agonized, he looked out over his flock of believers, each of whom he knew well. He knew what should be said. And he folded. It was not yet time, he decided.
Susan Wilkinson
Napa