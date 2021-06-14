Going all-electric — a good idea, but not that easy. Let’s start with cars.
The Nissan Leaf first came out with a 60-80 mile range per charge. Today we’re pushing 300-mile range on the latest cars. Pretty good progress – but, there is big but. It takes hours to recharge an electric car. The current limitation is first, how much power you can draw from the charging connection. More importantly, current lithium-ion batteries cannot be recharged too fast. They will overheat and become damaged.
To get to LA from SF, a little over 400 miles, you cannot get there on one charge. You have to plan a stop-over of an hour or two or three to top up the battery. How many gasoline (or diesel) cars would have survived if it took hours not minutes to fill them up and extend their range?
I think the electric car manufacturers have been solving the wrong problem. They should have concentrated on refueling speed, not range. A 10-minute stop every 150 miles or so is a much better prospect than a 2-3 hour stop every 300 miles.
And there is another hidden problem with electric cars – the electricity delivery infrastructure. If all the energy contained in gasoline were suddenly to be delivered via the current electricity grid, it would collapse, regardless of how renewable the energy generation was. There is just no way to replace the energy requirements of gasoline cars with electricity without a major investment in our electricity delivery grid.
Additionally, the U.S. is in the minority in having a 120 V standard for electric power. Most nations are 220, 230, or 240 V. Why does this matter? To get the same amount of energy delivered via a 120 V circuit requires double the amps compared to a 240 V circuit. Double the amps require thicker wires, more copper, and dissipates more heat — which means more losses.
In summary, we have an aging electricity grid using old standards that are ill-suited to supporting a massive move to electric cars.
Similar considerations apply to the wholesale conversion of water heaters and ranges and HVAC units to all-electric. 220 V would need to be become the distribution standard within homes to enable efficient delivery of the energy necessary to power these appliances. In addition, we need to have the wiring standards permit stranded wire power lines within the home to greatly reduce the amount and size of copper wiring required to deliver 220 V power. The current solid copper wire requirements for Romex-type wiring is antiquated and not supported by the experience of using stranded copper wire cables in other 220 V standard countries.
We can pass laws to mandate the change-over to an all-electric carbon-neutral energy society, but without some careful planning and investment in our electrical delivery infrastructure, it’s just not going to work.
Michael Wycombe
Napa