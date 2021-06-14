Going all-electric — a good idea, but not that easy. Let’s start with cars.

The Nissan Leaf first came out with a 60-80 mile range per charge. Today we’re pushing 300-mile range on the latest cars. Pretty good progress – but, there is big but. It takes hours to recharge an electric car. The current limitation is first, how much power you can draw from the charging connection. More importantly, current lithium-ion batteries cannot be recharged too fast. They will overheat and become damaged.

To get to LA from SF, a little over 400 miles, you cannot get there on one charge. You have to plan a stop-over of an hour or two or three to top up the battery. How many gasoline (or diesel) cars would have survived if it took hours not minutes to fill them up and extend their range?

I think the electric car manufacturers have been solving the wrong problem. They should have concentrated on refueling speed, not range. A 10-minute stop every 150 miles or so is a much better prospect than a 2-3 hour stop every 300 miles.