Going door to door is a challenge in pandemic

I signed up to be a Census Bureau enumerator. That means I go door to door to try and complete census questionnaires from households that have not yet responded.

Napa residents, after making 50–60 house visits, the rejections have just worn me down. I don’t blame the respondents. There’s a pandemic going on so who wants someone knocking on their door with a mask on.

I don’t want to be knocking on your door either. But, do you know that Census enumerators aren’t solicitors or trespassers? The Census is mandated by the Constitution of the United States to count the residents of our nation every 10 years and it’s been going on since 1790.

The Census count determines how many seats the state has in the House of Representatives, what percent of many billions of dollars per year of federal funding will be allocated for the state and community.

In 2015, California’s share was around $77 billion – for school improvements, social services, medical improvements, veterans support, building senior citizen centers, transportation improvements. The list goes on and on.