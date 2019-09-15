What a pleasure it was to work in our Napa Valley wine industry. Where else could one come and go to their comfortable home while meeting a parade of diverse cultures and handsome families from all over the world while standing behind a counter pouring delicious wine.
For example, I have been invited to take a tour of the vineyards in a burgundy Rolls Royce with a Grand Potentate and his family. They were the owners of a West African textile manufacturing company who visited our valley. As I delivered a case of wine to the magnificent vehicle, I remarked that my chances of ever being inside one like it were "nil." I was met with a smile and "hop in," I will call your office and have you back in 15 minutes.
I have been sent "thank-you" gifts -- lovely paper cuts from Japanese visitors for escorting them on a tour and tasting— (I made a necklace fix); a beautiful piece of silver set with carnelian stones -- this piece was from the Middle East. Another treasure was a pair of carved and painted wooden spoons from Tbilisi. I was given a wool hat like the ones I see men wearing in Afghanistan.
Not being privileged to visit these countries, I treasured the chance of meeting the people of beautiful skin colors—hues of gold, ivory, brown and black. My ears were tuned to accents that sounded like music with a different rhythm.
How can we exist with fear of the cultures around us? Not all of us are wealthy like the Trump family, who can go anywhere they please; do they just go to Florida? (I've been there and I don’t like it).
Keeping others out, I fear, may make some want to knock down the door.
This is our only world so far; let's not antagonize our neighbors.
Barbara Ciapponi
Napa