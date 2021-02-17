Good job on vaccination effort

It is truly a new world and a new response to the pandemic. Fortunately, we live in a community that is working hard to lessen the damage. Folks are really conscientious about the three “W’s” and our health care workers are exceptional.

Coming from the neglect and malfeasance (Trump) last year, we are making up for terrible mismanagement at the national level. I received my first vaccine recently from the St. Joseph Health Medical Group, of which my doctor is a member.

The operation of the clinic was really impressive, like an active beehive. The many nurses and office assistants (all women and mostly Latinas) were hustling around and very efficient in getting us through the process. It was a very comfortable process after many anxious weeks.

Many folks were vaccinated and all with comfort and calm. We got our certificates and an appointment for the second shot. They weren’t just herding cats, they were herding old cats. Much appreciated.

Laurie Puzo

Napa

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS