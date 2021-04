Hey, Kevin Courtney— woe will betide you if that KitchenAid fridge succumbs to old age ("Napa Journal: What justifies owning 2 refrigerators?" April 18). Our 15-year-old refrigerator recently died a slow death, and it took three weeks to have a new one delivered. I threw away lots of stockpiled food. It takes two people a long time to cook through a stockpile before it goes bad. Good luck.