Good move to extend Napa superintendent's contract

The Napa County Taxpayers Association wants to express appreciation to the Napa Valley Unified School District for retaining and extending Dr. Rosanna Mucetti as school district superintendent.
During the past several years while she has been superintendent, Dr. Mucetti has openly involved our community in the many evolutions of the school district and as taxpayers, we see that she has a passion for the protection of taxpayer dollars and the preservation of school district funds and school bond money.
Dr. Mucetti and her associate superintendents have established regular meetings with our association. She responds to our questions, provides requested information, and explains what the district is doing that will carefully manage school district funds and school bonds and protect against problems.
Congratulations, Dr. Mucetti.
Leon Brauning
Napa