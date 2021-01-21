Good riddance to President Trump

And your constant lies — are you incapable of telling the truth? Many psychologists think you are mentally damaged, including one of the very few in your family who have aspired to become expert in something. Are you ever able to take responsibility for a mistake? You have never said a harsh word to Vladimir Putin, who constantly makes cyber attacks against our nation. How much does your family owe him?

You have shown your darkest side when you have constantly attacked our former president, the first black president of these United States. A man who brought our nation out of a horrible depression after eight years of Republican economic neglect and malfeasance put the country back on a solid economic footing and gave tens of millions of Americans affordable health care for the first time. You have wasted four years attempting to obliterate his contributions to this nation and the world. Those are the actions of a mean-spirited, insecure little man who has his media people photoshop his hands to make them appear larger. How pathetic and sad. And dangerous.