Good riddance to President Trump

Dear President Trump, It is clear now to just about everyone that you lost the election. It’s time to admit you failed to convince the American people that you are the best choice to lead our nation. It was one of the most contentious and highly attended events of our time. It was an election that was well scrutinized by all. Every secretary of state has reported no voting irregularities, no doubt because of the excessive scrutiny to detect any wrong-doing. Your 60-plus court suits have all failed for a lack of evidence.
So you had four years to make America great again; to drain the swamp. But what did you accomplish? You have isolated us from the rest of the world, you have insulted our allies and economic partners. You have attempted to scuttle great institutions like NATO, global warming initiatives, the European Union, Asian partnerships. You have separated families from their children (I will never forgive you for that) while calling hard-working Latinos who build our homes, cook in our restaurants, pick our food rapists and criminals. You have eased tough pollution standards to let your rich donors get richer.
You have attempted to villainize immigrants and Muslims while you hobnob with a murderous Saudi prince. You surround yourself with wealthy crackpot “Christian” pastors who think wealth is a gift from God. You continued to use “illegal” immigrants on your properties (as you have done for decades) while attacking Democratic states that have attempted to resolve our difficult immigration issues.
And your constant lies — are you incapable of telling the truth? Many psychologists think you are mentally damaged, including one of the very few in your family who have aspired to become expert in something. Are you ever able to take responsibility for a mistake? You have never said a harsh word to Vladimir Putin, who constantly makes cyber attacks against our nation. How much does your family owe him?
You have shown your darkest side when you have constantly attacked our former president, the first black president of these United States. A man who brought our nation out of a horrible depression after eight years of Republican economic neglect and malfeasance put the country back on a solid economic footing and gave tens of millions of Americans affordable health care for the first time. You have wasted four years attempting to obliterate his contributions to this nation and the world. Those are the actions of a mean-spirited, insecure little man who has his media people photoshop his hands to make them appear larger. How pathetic and sad. And dangerous.
But none is greater than your utter incompetence in handling this pandemic that you have insisted was nothing more than a mild flu. 400,000 Americans dead who did not need to die. Your lies about the Z-Pac, then Hydroxychloroquine, and other “disinfecting” solutions to this plague. Your lies that “we have it under control” and “we have turned the corner” encouraged people to relax their vigil for the sake of Wall Street. What is most unforgivable is your con of all your followers to refuse to use safe practices in dealing with this plague. In doing so, you have condemned hundreds of thousands more Americans to their unnecessary deaths.
You doctor-shopped around until you found willing yes men who would attempt to turn your failure into a propaganda-based methodology for defeating the pandemic. You referred to it as “herd mentality,” a rather Freudian slip. You intentionally attempted to spread this virus at every opportunity. I believe this is akin to genocide.
And now the violence and insurrection at the Capitol that has resulted in death, injury, and shaken the soul of our nation. You and the Republican Party are directly responsible for this seditious act.
Even before the campaign began, you have attempted to convince people that you could only lose if the election were rigged. Most of the fraud and rigging appears to have come from your supporters. Almost 80% of Americans think Biden fairly won.
It is time for you to get out of our White House. Time for you to quit acting like a spoiled brat who would rather burn the place down than turn it over to the victor. Time to quit playing your endless deck of victim cards and go away. Go to your golf courses and get out of our nightmares and angst. You have done too much damage; just get out and leave America alone. I’m sure Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping approve of your work.
Ron Rogers
Napa