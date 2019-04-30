It is with great sadness that we had to say farewell to our dear friend, Harry Price. We will keep him in our minds forever.
Harry was one of the founding partners of Friends of the Napa River in 1994. Supportive, constructive, kind, a wonderful gentleman. When I walk or bike around the Hatt Mill on the cantilevered river trail, I remember Harry proving that this was technically and visually the best, the only acceptable design of the connection from Veterans Memorial Park to Riverside Drive, creating a real gem in the middle of Napa.
Lately, we discussed a similar approach for the river trail connecting Oxbow Commons to Veterans Memorial Park underneath the First Street Bridge, still to come.
We miss you dearly. Thank you, Harry.
Bernhard Krevet
Friends of the Napa River