GOP dancing on RBG's grave

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I write, the media talks about the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Senate Leader McConnell positively salivates at the idea of loading the Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority for the first time in decades and forgets his refusal to even consider hearing the nomination of a justice just before the 2016 election.

The conservative leadership is so greedy to promulgate their Christian goals that they cannot even wait to honor a leader for women's equality, fair treatment of all workers, but instead repudiate their own words of four years ago that nominations for the court wait until after presidential elections.

Mr. McConnell and Mr. President, have some respect. At least have the decency to wait until Mrs. Ginsburg has been laid to rest before you dance your happy dance.

Karen Stone

Napa