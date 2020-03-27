Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a leader

I am writing this with tears in my eyes listening to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conference. He is articulate, quotes statistics and projections from Johns Hopkins and public health and is very compelling.

Contrast his pressers vs. Trump ones where Dr. Anthony Fauci has to correct Trump all the time. He will probably resign or get fired for daring to state the facts or not fawning over Trump.

Cuomo is the kind of leader we need right now, one who is factual, has ideas on how to invoke the Federal Defense Act to make manufacturers produce ventilators and masks, etc. and has scoured the globe procuring masks, gloves and Personal Protective Equipment for his state.

He praised the doctors and nurses, police and firemen for their bravery and implored us all to thank them for their duty and sacrifice. He stresses public health and saving lives is more important than big business bailouts or shortening the sheltering. He suggests that the recovered and healthy young people who are negative for COVID-19 be the first to go back to work.