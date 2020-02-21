Governance for sustainability, or vulnerability and decline?

Traffic congestion, unaffordable housing and rents, pollution of river/reservoirs, are not self-causing. They are the outcomes of elected officials’ decision-making.

The Napa Valley is a “Brand” and a “Destination,” meaning those of us who have homes or affordable rents are fortunate exceptions to the women who clean our hotels/motels and women and men who serve our restaurant’s tables; and by the county’s own admission the thousands of men and women commuters, not hundreds, who work our vineyards and wineries; -- with three Farm Centers, 180 beds, men-only. Alfredo has been a supervisor for over 5 years. During that time no additional “Farm Centers” have been built? Not for women, not for families. Why? Where do women sleep? Are they at risk?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Few vine/wine/hotel/restaurant workers are migrants, but most unable to afford living here. There are consequences to unaffordable home ownership or rents. Unaffordable housing means declining school enrollments and reduced state revenues causing layoffs, school closures, loss of quality education, all happening now, and projected to continue by our Napa Unified School District. Our declining county population is going to result in senior services cutbacks.