Grateful and proud co-owners in St. Helena

As longtime Bay Area residents, we have been visiting St. Helena for years, and we’d dreamed of someday owning a second home in this beautiful community. Once we got serious about looking for property, however, we were a little discouraged to find that the only options in our price range were condos.

When we learned about Pacaso and co-ownership, we were thrilled, because it was ideal for our situation. We have work and family responsibilities in the Bay Area, so we didn’t need sole ownership of a second home. Buying a Pacaso meant that we didn’t have to settle for a cramped condo.

Admittedly, we had some reservations at first, because co-ownership was new to us. We were concerned that it might not feel like “our” home, or we might not be accepted by the community. Having owned this property for almost a year now, those concerns have been erased. Our experience has been really positive — we are making connections in the community, and we’ve established several family traditions and routines. We enjoy cappuccinos at The Station on Main Street and treat ourselves to a wine tasting and then dinner at Farmstead, if not a casual meal at Gott's.