On behalf of We Care Animal Rescue and the 45 other nonprofits participating in Napa Valley Can Do’s 2019 Give!Guide, I am writing to express how grateful we are to this special community for its support and compassion. If you have contributed to organizations through the Give!Guide -- thank you! Because of you, good work takes place in our community every day.
Several Upvalley nonprofits are participating in this year’s Give!Guide, including Napa Valley State Parks Association, Rianda House, St. Helena Preschool for All, Sunrise Horse Rescue, The Saint Helena Community Band as well as We Care Animal Rescue. We are all grateful for Can Do’s support and work in this effort.
As someone who is still new to Napa Valley, I have been so impressed by the Can Do team. At every step, not only do they help create this special giving opportunity, they also help us develop community with a variety of events and meetings that help local nonprofits get to know and learn from each other. Together, we are stronger and can share experiences and support. The Give!Guide catalog is a resource that not only helps donors learn about worthy causes to support, but also helps our community find a resource they may need.
Stop by We Care Animal Rescue and we can provide you with a catalog, or jump online to check out the great groups who need your support now. Small nonprofits like We Care rely on the generosity of our community. You make a choice. You make a difference. CanDo's Give!Guide makes it easy. Go to CanDoGiveGuide.org
The program runs until Dec. 31. We hope you will support this special project and the important work of our fellow nonprofits. On behalf of all of us working to take care of children, animals, seniors, our environment, the arts and our community, we are grateful to you.
Melissa Dobar
Executive Director, We Care Animal Rescue
