I am writing this letter in support of our District 4 Napa County supervisor, Alfredo Pedroza.
Since the Atlas Peak fire, Alfredo has regularly checked in on those affected to ensure our community can return to normalcy after the devastation we faced in 2017. When my property was threatened, Alfredo showed he genuinely cared for me and all others that were affected or at-risk.
His compassion and authenticity are rarities in today’s fast-paced world, and I’m very appreciative for his engagement with neighbors like me. I have experienced first-hand the work Alfredo has done to protect his constituents during the devastating wildfires and improve Napa’s emergency preparedness in preparation of additional fires and the recent PG&E public safety power shutoff’s.
In the wake of the fires, I’m thankful of his leadership in passing an ordinance to reduce the county’s permit processing times and fees by as much as 30% for us fire survivors. Alfredo has taken the lead to protect our environment while sustainably managing Napa’s growth by approving common-sense ordinances.
As a lifelong Napa resident, Alfredo previously worked in the financial services industry for nearly 15 years and has demonstrated astute “smart planning”- providing job growth, economic development and needed services and improvements while keeping within Napa’s tax-payer approved budget.
Alfredo also lead the $7.5 million investment in our road maintenance and repairs during this last fiscal year to improve road use and safety throughout the 4th District, including the Atlas Peak, Circle Oaks, Silverado and Berryessa areas, among others.
Alfredo is passionate about public and community service and is committed to ensuring a Napa County where his children and future generations of Napa citizens will live prosperously, enjoy job opportunities, start businesses and raise their families in peace and harmony.
I’m grateful for his service and commitment to Napa. Please join me in supporting Alfredo for your Napa County District 4 Supervisor.
Igor Sill
Atlas Peak
Napa