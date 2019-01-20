Impact. In philanthropy, it’s all about making an impact, a positive difference, while also seeing concrete results from all the hard work. The Napa Valley Give!Guide, a project of Napa Valley CanDo, was created to have a philanthropic impact on the Valley.
In the six years of the Give!Guide, a whopping $1.8 million has been raised by our generous population. All funds raised went straight to the nonprofits (who did their work to participate).
That’s a real, quantifiable impact: for each organization’s staff and its budget but more importantly, an impact for the organization’s clients - our friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues. This year alone $434,062 was raised for 46 non-profit agencies serving Napa County. Impact.
We, the all-volunteer Give!Guide committee, are enormously proud of that impact. We’re deeply thankful for our altruistic donors. We’re immensely proud of the nonprofits, their staff, and their business partners.
Little is ever accomplished single-handedly, so we bow in thanks to the Give!Guide Guardians, whose fiscal sponsorship help make it all possible: Napa Valley Vintners, Terra Firma Global Partners, Mechanics Bank, City of Napa, Napa Recycling & Waste Services, Del Sur Mortgage and MarketPlace magazine.
We also remind all 2019 donors that their thank-you gifts await them until Jan. 31 at these fine establishments: Anette’s Chocolates, Forge Pizza, Napa Valley Art Supplies, Napa Valley Distillery, Ritual Coffee, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. That’s over $90 in value so please let them know how much you appreciate their support of the Give!Guide.
If any Register readers missed the chance in 2018 to make an impact, we hope they’ll go to nvcando.org to find out how to get involved in 2019. You can make a difference.
Ever grateful, submitted on behalf of the 2019 Napa Valley Give!Guide Committee: Stuart Bockman, Kendra Bruno, Nancy Fireman, Camille Kaijankoski, Damian May, Patricia Moynihan, Elizabeth Russell, and Hilary Zunin.
Patricia Moynihan
Yountville