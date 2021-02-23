Grateful for GUILD

I wanted to share with our community just how lucky I feel to have such an incredible art program, GUILD, in our own backyard.

When the school year began and in-person learning was in limbo for many families, GUILD stepped up in uncharted territory to provide enrichment art classes, both in the morning and afternoon, for children of all ages. To say this was a light at the end of a dark tunnel would be an understatement.

They offered our children the opportunity to partake in hands-on, art-filled, creative learning in a safe and loving environment. The creations our son came home with blew us away and the friendships he made will last far beyond his time at GUILD.

A big thank you to Monica Stickley and Carrie Saxl, the dynamic duo co-founders of GUILD and to the dedicated teachers who brought the enrichment program to life. We are forever grateful for all that you have done in this past year of uncertainty. Our family looks forward to upcoming programs and camps and will be supporters and cheerleaders for years to come.

I encourage anyone who has not had the opportunity to enroll their child in GUILD to learn more about their programs.

Megan Long