One recent weekend, the utility pole at the corner of Olive Hill and Hagen Road was sheared off by a passing vehicle. There were very heavy electrical transmission lines attached to this pole.
The response of PG&E's emergency response crew was amazing. They worked through the night to get this essential repair done.
It seems to me that we all too often take for granted the dedicated work that these people perform for us, day and night, often in the worst weather.
We lost our home in the October, 2017, fire, and I'm aware of the criticism that PG&E often takes. Be that as it may, I can't help but admire and be grateful for the work that the rank and file do for us.
James V. Jones
Napa