Gray Haven will not expand its Napa program for foreseeable future

Last week, Gray Haven informed members of the community near our facility at 423 Seminary Street that we would not be applying to expand our program, beyond the currently permitted six residents, for the foreseeable future. We want to use this time to further discuss our plans with the community, build stronger ties with our neighbors, and earn their support.

Gray Haven is a non-profit organization that supports adult residents of Napa who have mental health challenges, a history of incarceration, and a desire to return to productive society. This is a largely underserved population. They are our neighbors who are doing their best to integrate back into the community and need support and supervision to help them achieve their goals.

Our plan is to provide supervised and supportive housing, onsite behavioral health services and integrated wellness programming within a warm and welcoming setting. Many people who have come through the facility comment favorably about the quality of the residence and care we have put into restoring the previously dilapidated Yount Mansion. That’s deliberate. Our philosophy is that if people are treated with dignity and respect, in a quality setting, they will pass along these important values.