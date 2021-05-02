Gray Haven will not expand its Napa program for foreseeable future

Last week, Gray Haven informed members of the community near our facility at 423 Seminary Street that we would not be applying to expand our program, beyond the currently permitted six residents, for the foreseeable future. We want to use this time to further discuss our plans with the community, build stronger ties with our neighbors, and earn their support.
Gray Haven is a non-profit organization that supports adult residents of Napa who have mental health challenges, a history of incarceration, and a desire to return to productive society. This is a largely underserved population. They are our neighbors who are doing their best to integrate back into the community and need support and supervision to help them achieve their goals.
Our plan is to provide supervised and supportive housing, onsite behavioral health services and integrated wellness programming within a warm and welcoming setting. Many people who have come through the facility comment favorably about the quality of the residence and care we have put into restoring the previously dilapidated Yount Mansion. That’s deliberate. Our philosophy is that if people are treated with dignity and respect, in a quality setting, they will pass along these important values.
The people who will come to Gray Haven will learn how to manage their mental health and to live independently, enabling them to meet their personal goals of education, employment, permanent housing, and healthy relationships. These are necessary skills for successful re-entry into the Napa community.
We are gratified by the support we have received by many in Napa and certainly respect the opinion of neighbors and others who have raised questions and concerns. We are always looking to improve the quality of our communications, remedy any misinformation, and respond to questions from those who would like to learn more.
There are a few facts we’d like to make clear:
This facility is for Napa residents only, adults 18 years or older. We will not house those with sex crimes or arson in their backgrounds or those who pose a violent threat to others. Residents must remain clean and sober or they risk separation from the program. Residents will not be permitted to have cars so that parking impacts will be minimized. Gray Haven is not a lockdown facility, a detention center, a crash pad, or an outpatient clinic. It is a place where Napa residents can complete the work of transforming their lives and returning to a successful life in our community.
We will continue to work hard to earn the support of the community, our neighbors, and the city of Napa. If you would like to learn more, please go to grayhavennapa.org.
Patricia Gray, Executive Director
Gray Haven Napa