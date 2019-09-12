The recent column “Your September in Books” published in the Register on August 29 was a welcome addition to the Arts pages. Science fiction has never been made so appealing to me as in Elayna Trucker’s article.
She not only wrote about upcoming novels that sound lively and relevant to the not so distant future, but she made a case for sci-fi’s connection to science and math for those who value that branch of the sub-genre and to murder mysteries for another kind of reader.
I appreciated the analysis and the lively writing style of this columnist. I’m looking forward to what she comes up with for us next month.
Allie Timar
Napa