Great commentaries bring a sense of perspective

Your recent editorial page (May 9) with articles by both Lucy Jones and Bert Berghout was excellent.

The first suggested a result of this pandemic that I had not considered ("What earthquakes can teach us about the coronavirus pandemic"). Berghout’s account of life in Holland during WWII ("Memories of life during wartime") reminded me that our present inconvenience is only a bump in the road compared with life he lived as a child. I look forward to more of his stories.

Linda Williamson

Calistoga

