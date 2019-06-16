Thanks so much of your coverage of Drag Queens of the Valley ("Drag queens take the stage in downtown Napa, support LGBTQ group," June 10). The fact that the event was sold out was great but your story was the best.
Napa is an inclusive place with a lot of regular folks, obsessives, and oddballs all living together and making an interesting mix. It's a great town that can recognize and celebrate our differences, and Napa is just that.
If there are folks who don't get it, there's not a lot we can do except to sing louder, stronger, and with more joy. Maybe in heels and with a lace-front wig.
Steve Sando
Napa