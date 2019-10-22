I feel I must spread the word about the Department of Motor Vehicles, who lately has gotten a bad rap.
On Oct. 14, I had an appointment at 10 a.m. to renew my driver's license that expires next month. I can't remember the last written vehicle test I've taken other than my very first one, many, many years ago (I'll be 71 next month).
I arrived about 9:45, stood in line less that one minute; the young man was all business. I had registered on line as instructed, he seemed surprised someone my age would know to do that.
He gave me a printout, all my personal information and asked me to sign, give my right thumbprint and pay $36.
Gave me a quick eye test, covering one eye at a time and reciting the letters I saw. We've all done this a million times, especially at my age. Passed with flying colors. I was told to go to the camera, give another thumb print, smile, which I think I did was instructed to go to a computer and take The Test. "We have chairs if you like to sit," he said, which I did.
I began a little slowly; you begin by pressing your right thumb on a pad.
Took the test, passed, went back to window, signed and was given my temporary license.
I left the DMV feeling very confident. Got in my car started it, looked at the clock and it was 10:20.
I couldn't believe how efficient the whole experience was.
Kudos to the DMV (and me).
Janice Geren
Napa