My wife and dined at the Himalaya Sherpa Kitchen, in November 2018, while on a road trip through the wine country.
The restaurant came highly recommended, and we were not disappointed in any way. We had the opportunity to meet the owners and found them to be extremely personable, kind and generous.
While I cannot address the charges brought by their former employee, it seems to have been settled. I would like everyone to support their local restaurants, especially those owned by this family. You will enjoy the experience.
John Faulkner
Dana Point