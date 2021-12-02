Great experiences with Napa Valley College

I agree with Dick Ackerman and Mel Levine that "California Community Colleges deserve more support" (Nov. 24).

My first experience with Napa Valley College was in 1995 when I found myself recently retired with time on my hands and a 3-acre field I owned. So what to do?

Being I lived in Napa, the first thought was a vineyard about which I knew very little. So off to to the Napa Valley College department of viticulture. There I met Steve Krebs who ran the department and taught the class on viticulture. That class was full of students sitting on counters as well as chairs.

I heard he didn’t turn students away. Many were young people looking for information to help with their jobs in the wine industry. There was also a small vineyard and the start of the enology program.

I spent about four years there in various classes that helped me put in a Pinot Noir vineyard with Ken Bernards of Ancien Wines. He makes a very nice Pinot from that vineyard.

Steve did an exceptional job with the viticulture department.

Then about 12 years ago, my wife sent me to the college to enroll in ceramics. There I met Rhue Bruggerman the instructor of ceramics. Ceramics was in a nice new building. The classes had a mixture of young students and old folk like me. I never learned to throw very well but made a lot of sculptures, many of which dot my property. After about 10 years, I had done all the various courses and had to leave to make room for others.

My other experience with the college is through my grandnephew and shows what I think makes them so important. About 10 years after graduating from high school, my grandnephew decided he needed to get a college degree on minimal funds. He took two semesters at Napa Valley College, did very well, and got enough credits to get accepted to UC Santa Barbara. He went on to graduate from there.

He thought some of the instructors at Napa valley College were very good, I think this demonstrates how a dropout can get motivated, go to a junior college, show that he is capable, and earn a degree from a state university. I think that is a very valuable asset

So these are some of the reasons Napa Valley College is so valuable and worthy of our support.

William Mink

Napa